Israeli foreign minister denies country facing interceptor shortages

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has denied a report that Israel was facing a shortage of ballistic missile interceptors after more than two weeks of war that has seen repeated attacks from Iran and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, Reuters reports.

Asked whether the report was accurate, along with an Israeli media report that Israel was set to hold direct talks with Lebanon, Saar responded: “For both questions, the answer is no.”

An Israeli military source also denied any shortage, saying that the armed forces were prepared for a prolonged campaign.