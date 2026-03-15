E-Paper | March 15, 2026

Iranian missiles injure at least 8 people in Israel

Published March 15, 2026 Updated March 15, 2026 08:28pm
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At least eight people were injured in Israel today following repeated missile launches from Iran, at least two of which contained cluster munitions according to Israeli authorities.

Israeli police released footage from a CCTV camera in the Tel Aviv area showing an impact on a road, saying that it was from “cluster munitions” that caused “damage at several locations”.

Bomblets and shrapnel from the missile wounded four people in various parts of the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, according to the Magen David Adom (MDA) rescue service.

Another Iranian missile directed at Israel’s southernmost city of Eilat was intercepted before reaching the target, without causing injuries. The municipality of Eilat quoted security sources saying it was a cluster missile.

By late midday, seven missile salvos were launched from Iran toward the State of Israel, some of which were intercepted.

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish people gather outside a damaged building following an Iranian projectile strike, in central Israel on March 15, 2026. — Reuters
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish people gather outside a damaged building following an Iranian projectile strike, in central Israel on March 15, 2026. — Reuters
Iran Israel War

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