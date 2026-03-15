No injuries after Italy-US airbase in Kuwait hit by drone: Italian military

Italy’s military has said there had been a drone attack on the Ali Al Salem airbase in Kuwait hosting Italian and US forces, but said all its personnel were safe, AFP reports.

“This morning, Ali Al Salem base in Kuwait, which hosts American and Italian personnel and capabilities, was the target of a drone attack,” chief of the Defence General Staff, General Luciano Portolano, said in a statement posted by the military on X.

It “hit a shelter housing a remotely piloted aircraft of the Italian Task Force Air (TFA), which was destroyed”.

“At the time of the attack, all personnel were safe and uninjured.”

It added: “The affected aircraft was an essential asset for operational activities and remained deployed at the base to ensure the continuity of operations.”