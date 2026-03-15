Death toll from Iranian attacks at 6, another 142 injured: UAE

UAE’s defence ministry has said that Iranian attacks so far have resulted in the death of six people.

In a post on X, the ministry said the deceased were of “Emirati, Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationalities”.

It further said the attacks resulted in “142 minor to moderate injuries among individuals of Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepali, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian and Swedish nationalities”.