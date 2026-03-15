Indian vessel sails from UAE’s Fujairah after terminal attack

An Indian-flagged vessel loaded with 80,800 metric tons of United Arab Emirates’ Murban oil, sails for India from Fujairah, India’s government has said, a day after sources said some loading operations had been suspended at the UAE port.

According to Reuters, oil loading operations at the UAE’s Fujairah emirate, a major bunkering hub and crude export terminal, had resumed after a drone attack and fire yesterday, sources said, though it was unclear if the operations were back to normal.

The vessel, Jag Laadki, was loading oil at the Single Point Mooring when Fujairah terminal was attacked, India’s Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Sunday.

The vessel and all Indian seafarers on board are safe, the statement said.