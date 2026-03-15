E-Paper | March 15, 2026

Israel approves emergency military funding as Iran war rages

Published March 15, 2026 Updated March 15, 2026 03:28pm
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Israel has approved an $827-million emergency budget allocation for military purchases, Israeli media reported Sunday, as the war with Iran entered its third week.

The 2.6-billion-shekel package was approved over the weekend by cabinet ministers during a telephone meeting, the daily Haaretz reported, according to AFP.

It will be used for “security purchases” and to address “urgent needs”, it said, without providing further details.

A finance ministry document circulated to all ministers and reported by several media outlets, including Channel 12, said that “given the intensity of the fighting”, the additional budget allocation was necessary.

“An urgent and immediate need has arisen to provide an operational response, including the acquisition of munitions, the procurement of advanced weapons systems and the replenishment of critical combat stocks,” the document said.

The document added that the move constituted “an exceptional emergency decision intended solely to address needs arising from the conduct of the fighting”.

The funds will be drawn from the state budget, totalling $222 billion and approved by the government on March 12, and expected to be adopted by the Knesset by March 31, according to the reports.

The government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet officially commented on the measure or specified what purchases the funds will cover.

Since the Israeli-US bombardments against Iran that began on February 28, Israel has been targeted daily by Iranian ballistic missile fire, which the military has mostly intercepted using its missile defence systems.

According to Haaretz, citing security officials, 250 ballistic missiles had been fired by Iran at Israel as of March 13.

Iran Israel War

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