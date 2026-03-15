UK says vital to ‘de-escalate’ Middle East war

A British minister has said it was essential to calm the situation in the Middle East after US President Donald Trump demanded that other nations help protect world oil supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The “plan now has to be to de-escalate the conflict”, Energy Security Minister Ed Miliband told the BBC.

A spokesperson for the defence ministry said late last night: “As we’ve said previously, we are currently discussing with our allies and partners a range of options to ensure the security of shipping in the region.”