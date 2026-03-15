E-Paper | March 15, 2026

UAE has right to defend itself but chooses ‘restraint’: senior official

Published March 15, 2026 Updated March 15, 2026 02:40pm
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The United Arab Emirates has the right to defend itself against Iran’s ongoing strikes but chooses restraint, a senior UAE official has said, AFP reports.

“The UAE has the right to defend itself against this imposed terrorist aggression, but it is still prioritising reason and logic, continuing to exercise restraint and seeking a way out for Iran and the region,” presidential adviser Anwar Gargash said on X.

The UAE “made sincere efforts until the very last moment to mediate between Washington and Tehran to avoid this war”, he wrote.

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