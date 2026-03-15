Iran ready to help investigate strikes on civilian areas, foreign minister says

Iran’s foreign ⁠minister denied ⁠on Sunday that Iran has targeted civilian or residential areas ⁠in the Middle ​East and said Tehran ⁠is ready to form ​a committee with its neighbours to investigate the responsibility for such strikes, Reuters reported.

Gulf ‌countries have ​called upon Iran to ​cease its attacks on their territories, which have not only sustained strikes on US military bases ⁠but also caused ​damage ⁠to energy facilities and residential areas.

Abbas Araqchi’s Telegram channel quoted him as ⁠saying in ​an interview with Al-Araby al-Jadeed ⁠website that Tehran ⁠was in communication with various Gulf capitals and would welcome any initiative that ‌could guarantee a complete end to the US-Israeli war ‌on ‌Iran.