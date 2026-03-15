Iraq begins evacuating its stranded citizens abroad, returning them to country

Iraqi Airways announced early Sunday the start of operations to evacuate Iraqi citizens stranded abroad and return them to the country amid the regional escalation linked to the ongoing Israel-US war on Iran and Tehran’s military response, according to Anadolu Agency.

According to a statement by the airline cited by the Iraqi News Agency, special flights have begun to evacuate Iraqi nationals stranded overseas.

One of the national carrier’s aircraft departed from Ankara Esenboga International Airport heading to Cairo International Airport to evacuate Iraqi passengers stranded in Egypt.

The airline said the evacuees will then be transported to Saudi Arabia’s northern city of Arar through what it described as an “exceptional air bridge.”

From there, they will be transferred by land through the Arar Border Crossing to reach the Iraqi territory.

