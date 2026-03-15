WHO chief Tedros says 12 dead in strike on primary healthcare center in Lebanon

The head of the World Health Organisation said that it has verified ‌12 doctors, paramedics and nurses were killed in a strike on the ​Bourj Qalaouiyeh primary healthcare centre ​in Lebanon late on Friday.

“The ⁠killings in the last 24 ​hours of 14 health workers in ​southern Lebanon mark a tragic development in the escalating Middle East crisis,” Director-General ​Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in ​a post on X, noting that earlier ‌in ⁠the day two paramedics had been killed in an attack on a health facility in Al ​Sowana.