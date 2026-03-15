Fires erupt in central Israel after debris from Iranian missile attack fell in area

Fires broke out in several cities in central Israel after debris from an Iranian missile attack fell in the area, media reports said Sunday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported rescue teams were dispatched to Holon, Rishon Lezion and Bnei Brak.

Most of the missiles were intercepted, but fragments were reported to have fallen in central Israel, according to the report.

Israel’s emergency medical service, Magen David Adom, said on social media platform X that initial reports indicated no injuries from the missile strike.