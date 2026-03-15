Japan, South Korea agree to cooperate in ensuring energy supply amid escalating Middle East crisis

Japan and South Korea agreed to cooperate in ensuring stability in energy supply and financial markets amid the escalating Middle East crisis, media reports said Sunday.

The agreement was reached Saturday at the 10th round of dialogue between minister-level financial officials from both countries in Tokyo, Japanese state broadcaster NHK reported, according to Anadolu Agency.

Expressing concern about the raging situation in the Middle East, Japanese Finance Minister Katayama Satsuki said marine transportation through the Strait of Hormuz is extremely important for stable energy supplies to Japan, South Korea and other Asian nations.

Satsuki said Japan is closely monitoring developments in the energy and financial markets.

South Korean Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said global economic uncertainty is rising and interests and motives of countries are becoming more complex.

