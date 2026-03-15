Trump confirmed that any agreement to a ceasefire would require Iran to give up all nuclear ambitions, according to NBC News.
Senior Iranian officials have not publicly indicated they are ready to negotiate a deal to end the conflict.
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Trump confirmed that any agreement to a ceasefire would require Iran to give up all nuclear ambitions, according to NBC News.
Senior Iranian officials have not publicly indicated they are ready to negotiate a deal to end the conflict.