Data points

Boycotting American products

For Lisa McBean, buying American-made snacks and travelling to the U.S. was second nature. That changed for the Ontario resident starting in early 2025. Since then, the 54-year-old has checked if products are made in Canada before buying at the grocery store. McBean cancelled multiple trips to the US she had planned for concerts. Once-common jaunts across the border to shop are out of the picture. The reason: US President Donald Trump’s repeated calls for Canada to become the 51st U.S. state. His tariffs on the country’s exports added salt to the wound, she said. McBean’s rejection is part of a wider boycott by Canadians incensed at Trump’s levies and sovereignty claims. What was initially an unusual swell of Canadian patriotism a year ago has evolved into a new social and economic order for the country of 41 million.

(Adapted from “One Year After Trump’s Sovereignty Threats, Canadians Keep ‘Elbows Up’,” by Alex Harring, published on March 7, 2026, by CNBC)

Auto sector impacted

Toyota Motor, Hyundai Motor and Chinese automakers such as Chery face the most potential impact of non-domestic automakers due to the US-Israel war with Iran, according to an analysis by Bernstein. Those international automakers account for roughly a third of sales in the Middle East, according to the report, led by Toyota at 17pc, Hyundai at 10pc and Chery at 5pc. Other Chinese carmakers are also expected to be impacted, as the Middle East has become a growing destination for Chinese auto exports. Bernstein, citing China export data, said the region accounted for about 17pc of China’s passenger vehicle exports in 2025. The Bernstein report notes that while sales in the region will be impacted, the closing of the Strait of Hormuz, which links the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Indian Ocean, and rising oil prices will have ripple effects across the global automotive industry.

(Adapted from “Toyota, Hyundai And Chinese Automakers Expected To Be Most Impacted By Iran War,” by Michael Wayland, published on March 6, 2026, by CNBC)

Trump’s costs

Having discovered the costs of tariffs, President Donald Trump has now discovered the costs of war. On March 9th, he declared that his campaign against Iran would be over “very soon”, sending oil prices, which had peaked at nearly $120 a barrel the day before, crashing to nearly $80 (before the war, they had been $70). Iran’s de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz has blocked roughly 15pc of global oil supply. Mr Trump, facing midterm elections and voters weary of inflation, is signalling that he cannot bear those costs — just as he retreated from his trade war after markets buckled last spring. Yet Mr Trump is as chaotic in matters of war and peace as he is in economic policy. At the time of writing, the strait remained all but closed after Iran had struck shipping there. The oil price had rebounded to around $100. Meanwhile, American rhetoric remains belligerent.

(Adapted from “An Attack On The World Economy,” published on March 12, 2026, by The Economist)

Cuba next?

US President Donald Trump renewed his threat of a “friendly takeover” of Cuba, saying the communist-run Caribbean island is in “deep trouble.” His latest comments come less than a week after he suggested that his administration would turn its sights on Havana after US military operations in Iran ended. The Trump administration has sought to ratchet up the pressure on Cuba since the Jan 3 military operation to depose Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, a long-time ally of Cuba’s government. Speaking at a news conference in Doral, Florida, Trump said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio was dealing with Cuba’s leadership as the country grapples with a worsening economic crisis. “It may be a friendly takeover. It may not be a friendly takeover. It wouldn’t matter because they are down to, as they say, fumes,” Trump said. “They have no energy. They have no money. They are in deep trouble on a humanitarian basis, and we don’t want to see that,” he added.

(Adapted from “Trump Reiterates Threat Of A ‘Friendly Takeover’ Of Cuba As Fuel Crisis Deepens,” by Sam Meredith, published on March 10, 2026, by CNBC)

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, March 16th, 2026