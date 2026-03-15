FCC chair threatens US media over critical coverage of Iran war

The Trump administration has warned news outlets could have their broadcasting licences revoked over critical reporting on the war against Iran while accusing the media of “distortions”.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr said in a social media post that broadcasters must “operate in the public interest” or else lose their licences.

“Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions — also known as the fake news — have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up,” he said.