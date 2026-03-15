Lakki policemen block roads to protest attack on patrol vehicle

LAKKI MARWAT: Police Aman Committee, a body of the serving policemen, closed the entry and exit points of Lakki Marwat district on Friday night to protest a bomb blast, which targeted a police vehicle in the Bettani subdivision.

Seven policemen embraced martyrdom and one was injured in the terrorist attack.

The members of the committee, mostly in civvies and holding their official rifles in their hands, held a meeting at the police lines when the funeral prayers of the martyred police officials were offered.

On the occasion, the Aman committee president Khalid Khan announced closing all main roads, including the Peshawar-Karachi Highway.

Announce goods transport vehicles won’t be allowed to enter or leave district until Eid

Later, in a video message uploaded on the social media platforms, Mr Khalid declared the incident a great tragedy, which left them with no option but to launch a protest.

He said the committee had decided to close the main roads for public and goods transport vehicles, but later changed the decision, saying that only goods transport vehicles would not be allowed to enter or leave the district.

“As Eid festival is approaching, the public transport will not be halted,” he said, adding, however, that the roads will remain closed for all kinds of goods and public transport vehicles after the Eid festival.

He said that the terrorists and their handlers would be taken to task.

The closure of roads and highway troubled transporters, especially those bringing essential commodities to the district.

The vehicles carrying vegetables and fruits from Punjab and other parts of the country also got stuck due to the closure of roads.

An owner of a fruit and vegetable market said that did not receive fresh commodities on Saturday. “As we did not receive fruits and vegetables in the market, we did not release the rate list for vendors on Saturday,” he said. He said the business community was the main sufferer of the closure of roads.

Local elders and religious scholars have strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the police vehicle and paid tribute to the policemen, who embraced the martyrdom.

They asked the government to pay heed to its prime responsibility of establishing lasting peace in the region.

Former MNA and a key member of the Marwat Qaumi Jirga, Naseer Mohammad Khan appreciated the police Aman committee for its important role in thwarting terrorist attacks on the police installations.

He asked the government to provide the Shuhada package to the families of martyred cops and take practical steps to establish peace in the district.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2026