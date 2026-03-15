Ex-senator asks govt to withdraw from Gaza Board of Peace

PESHAWAR: Former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan on Saturday announced that the Pak-Palestine Forum, which he heads, would organise a peace march on March 29 from Khyber to Karachi and then symbolically onward toward Gaza to express solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Addressing a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Saturday, Mr Khan, who also chairs the Pakistan Rights Movement, called on the government of Pakistan to immediately withdraw from the Gaza Board of Peace and retract what he described as a recommendation seeking a Nobel Peace Prize for US President Donald Trump.

Flanked by members of the forum’s, Mr Khan criticised the policies of the US and Israel, alleging that since the formation of the Board of Peace more than 1,700 violations of the ceasefire had occurred and that military actions had also expanded to Iran and Lebanon.

He claimed that steps were being taken to implement what he called the “Greater Israel” agenda and alleged restrictions on worship at the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramazan. He urged the country’s rulers and military leadership to “act responsibly” and play their role in addressing the situation.

Mushtaq says peace march to be held from Khyber to Karachi at the end of month

Mr Khan said the humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip had worsened significantly, claiming that more than 72,000 Palestinians had been killed, hundreds of thousands injured or disabled, and infrastructure across the territory largely destroyed. He added that access to humanitarian aid remained severely restricted despite permission for hundreds of aid trucks, and that shortages of food and water had made living conditions extremely difficult for residents.

He further said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had originally signed defence cooperation agreements for the protection of the holy sanctuaries, including Masjid al-Haram, and argued that such arrangements should not be used to safeguard American military installations.

Speaking about the situation in Iran, Mr Khan expressed solidarity with the Iranian people and paid tribute to Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei, describing his death as a tragedy for the Muslim world. He also announced support for Mojtaba Khamenei, his successor.

He said the Pak-Palestine Forum would also participate in an international flotilla planned for April, which he said would sail from Karachi toward Gaza as part of efforts to draw attention to the humanitarian situation there.

Mr Khan appealed to the public — including doctors, traders, students, women and youth — to extend financial and logistical support and to participate in the March 29 “Pakistan March for Gaza” to make it a success.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2026