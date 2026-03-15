IRGC says it launched 50th operation against US bases in region

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says it has launched its “50th wave” of operations against US bases in the region, Al Jazeera reports.

This operation was “carried out against the bases of the US terrorist army”, including Al-Dhafra and Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, Jufayre and the US Fifth Naval Fleet in Bahrain, Ali Salem in Kuwait and al-Azraq in Jordan, according to the statement as reported by Iran’s Fars news agency.

It also targeted “early warning radars located in the region that played a protective role for the Zionist regime (Israel)”, the statement added.