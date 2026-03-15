E-Paper | March 15, 2026

Turkish FM says Ankara wants to stay out of Middle East war: report

Published March 15, 2026 Updated March 15, 2026 12:58am
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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has told The Associated Press (AP) that Turkiye wants to remain out of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, stating, “I know that we are being provoked and we will be provoked, but this is our objective. We want to stay out of this war.”

“The conditions are not very much conducive” to diplomacy now, Fidan said on mediating a diplomatic solution between Tehran and Washington.

The Iranians “feel betrayed” because for a second time they were attacked while in active negotiations with the US over their nuclear program, he said, but added, “I think they are open to any sensible back-channel diplomacy.”

Fidan said Turkiye’s top priority is to remain outside of the conflict, even after three missiles believed to come from Iran were intercepted over Turkiye by Nato defences.

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