Trump says other countries ‘must take care’ of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump says countries that rely on oil carried through the Strait of Hormuz should take responsibility for keeping the passage open — with American help, AFP reports.

“The United States of America has beaten and completely decimated Iran, both militarily, economically, and in every other way, but the countries of the world that receive oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help — a lot!” he has said on social media.

“The US will also coordinate with those countries so that everything goes quickly, smoothly, and well.”