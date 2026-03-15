Qatar’s Ministry of Defence says four Iranian ballistic missiles and several drones attacked the Gulf state today, Al Jazeera reports.
In a statement, it has said Qatar’s armed forces successfully intercepted all drones and ballistic missiles.
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Qatar’s Ministry of Defence says four Iranian ballistic missiles and several drones attacked the Gulf state today, Al Jazeera reports.
In a statement, it has said Qatar’s armed forces successfully intercepted all drones and ballistic missiles.