E-Paper | March 14, 2026

WHO confirms 12 health workers killed in strike on Lebanon health centre

Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 11:21pm
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The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) says a total of 14 health workers have been killed in attacks in southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that 12 doctors, paramedics and nurses were confirmed killed in a strike on the Bourj Qalaouiyeh primary healthcare centre late on Friday.

Lebanon’s National News Agency has said an Israeli drone hit a residential apartment building.

The WHO chief has added that the incidents were part of what the agency describes as a continuing assault on Lebanon’s healthcare system, noting that the agency has verified 27 attacks on healthcare facilities since March 2.

He has stressed that under international humanitarian law, medical personnel and healthcare facilities must be protected and should never be targeted.

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