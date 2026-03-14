E-Paper | March 14, 2026

Jordan says intercepted 79 Iran missiles, drones in war’s second week

Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 10:58pm
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Jordan’s military says it has intercepted 79 missiles and drones launched by Iran at the kingdom during the second week of the Middle East war, AFP reports.

Jordan’s armed forces have said in a statement that “85 missiles and drones were launched directly from Iran” toward Jordan “during the second week of the war, targeting vital sites”.

They add that the air force intercepted 79 of them, while five drones and one missile landed in Jordan.

The spokesperson for Jordan’s Public Security Directorate said in a statement that fragments from 93 rockets and drones fell during the war’s second week “in most of the kingdom’s provinces, injuring nine people”.

Iran Israel War

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