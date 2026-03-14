Iran urges Middle East nations to ‘expel’ US military

Iran’s foreign minister has appealed to Gulf neighbours and other Middle East nations to “expel foreign aggressors” as tit-for-tat attacks reverberate throughout the region, Al Jazeera reports.

“[The] touted US security umbrella has proven to be full of holes and inviting rather than deterring trouble,” Abbas Araghchi has written on X.

“[The] US is now begging others, even China, to help it make Hormuz safe. Iran calls on brotherly neighbours to expel foreign aggressors, especially as their only concern is Israel.”