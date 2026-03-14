E-Paper | March 14, 2026

Turkish FM says Israel ‘dragging region into instability’

Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 09:36pm
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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says the United States and Iran must return to negotiations to prevent the regional war from escalating further.

Speaking in Ankara, Fidan warns that the conflict risks spreading across the region.

“The war must end as soon as possible. We are concerned about the spread of the war.”

Fidan has said Turkish air defences intercepted a missile fired towards the country and confirmed Ankara remains in contact with Iranian officials.

“Israel is dragging the region into new instability. As long as the attacks continue in the region, it will turn into an inescapable spiral. Turkiye will resist all kinds of provocations,” he said.

Fidan also warned that Israel’s continued closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque to worshipers is a “dangerous step that will trigger new unrest in our region”.

Iran Israel War

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