E-Paper | March 14, 2026

9 drones fired at Kuwait, 2 damage military facility: Kuwaiti armed forces

Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 09:17pm
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The Kuwaiti military, quoting a defence ministry spokesperson, says that nine hostile drones were fired at the country, with two causing damage to a military site.

“The air defence system has detected, since the dawn of this Saturday, a number (seven) of hostile drones, of which a number (three) were destroyed, while a number (two) fell outside the threat area and posed no danger,” the military has said on X.

“Additionally, a number (two) [of] hostile drones targeted Ahmed Al-Jaber Air Base, resulting in some material damage in the vicinity of the base, and three members of the armed forces sustained minor injuries, for which they received the necessary treatment, and their medical condition is stable.”

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