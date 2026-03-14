Iran’s President Pezeshkian says country running normally despite war

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says the country is continuing to run as normal despite the war, due to the diligent efforts of “our colleges in the government” to maintain services, Al Jazeera reports.

“Fifteen days have passed since the imposed and unjust war, and despite the transportation, communication, and other challenges, thanks to our colleagues in the government, no serious disruption in service delivery to the people has occurred,” Pezeshkian has said in a post on social media.

“With the companionship of you noble people of Iran, we will overcome these conditions and rebuild everything they (Israel and the US) have destroyed even better than before.”