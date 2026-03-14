Israel warns civilian trucks on Lebanon’s coast could be attacked

Israel’s military has warned that “every truck travelling near the coast may be putting itself at risk”, Al Jazeera reports.

The coastal highway is Lebanon’s main transport artery, raising concerns that such warnings could disrupt movement and potentially deter civilians from travelling or fleeing areas affected by Israeli bombardment.

In a statement, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee has alleged that Hezbollah is disguising missile launches and transporting weapons using civilian trucks moving through towns along Lebanon’s coast.

The trucks appear to be civilian to blend in among residents, he added, without providing evidence.