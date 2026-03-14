Branches of US banks in Gulf states targeted in retaliation: IRGC spokesman

Sardar Naini, spokesman of Iran’s IRGC, has said Iran’s attacks on US bank branches in Gulf states were retaliatory, Al Jazeera reports.

“The attack on American bank branches was in response to the enemy’s [US] attack on two Iranian banks,” Iran’s Tasnim news agency quoted Naini as saying.

He warned that “if the enemy repeats this action, all American bank branches in the region will be our legitimate target”.

Two consecutive strikes on the Dubai International Financial Centre area prompted evacuations of major US financial firms in Dubai, including Citigroup and Standard Chartered, and work-from-home measures, Al Jazeera noted.