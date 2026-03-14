E-Paper | March 14, 2026

Lebanese people ‘dragged into’ war, UN chief says

Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 07:44pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he is “deeply saddened” at the situation in Lebanon after visiting some of the hundreds of thousands of displaced and hospitals where wounded civilians are being treated after Israeli attacks, Al Jazeera reports.

“The south [of the country] risks becoming a wasteland. Southern Beirut, which is under sweeping evacuation orders by Israel, risks being bombed to oblivion,” Guterres has told a news conference in Lebanon’s capital.

The Lebanese people did not choose this war, “they were dragged into it,” he added.

“My message to the warring parties is clear: stop the fighting, stop the bombing. There is no military solution, only diplomacy, dialogue, and the implementation of the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions,” Guterres has said.

“Civilians must be respected and protected at all times. Lebanon’s sovereignty and territory must be respected,” he states. “The war must stop.”

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Chinese diplomacy
Updated 14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Fragile gains at risk
14 Mar, 2026

Fragile gains at risk

PAKISTAN is confronting an external shock stemming from the US-Israel war on Iran that few of the other affected...
Kidney disease
14 Mar, 2026

Kidney disease

ON World Kidney Day this past Thursday, the Pakistan Medical Association raised the alarm on Pakistan’s...
Delicate balance
Updated 13 Mar, 2026

Delicate balance

PAKISTAN has to maintain a delicate balance where the geopolitics of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran are...
Soaring costs
13 Mar, 2026

Soaring costs

FOR millions of households already grappling with Ramazan inflation, the sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices...
Perilous lines
13 Mar, 2026

Perilous lines

THE law minister’s veiled warning to the media to “exercise caution” and not cross “red lines” while...
Dawn News English
Subscribe