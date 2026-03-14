By and large, we could do everything we wanted to, says CNN journalist who covered war in Iran

Frederik Pleitgen, CNN’s correspondent who had been covering the war from Iran until recently, has told The Guardian that “by and large, we could do everything that we wanted to do”.

Asked if the team had a “minder” or if it was taken around by someone, Pleitgen replied in the negative.

“No, we didn’t. So, we don’t have a minder. We have a translator who’s a guy that we hire and we pay, but he obviously – the culture ministry asks him to not take us to places that are sensitive.

“It was more restrictive this time than it had been in the past, but still, by and large, we could do everything that we wanted to do,” he added, detailing that they had to inform the authorities before going to important sites to avoid misunderstandings.

“I can take the criticism. I think it’s fine,” he said, responding to a query about the snide remarks, particularly from the Trump administration, that he and CNN had to face.

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