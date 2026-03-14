E-Paper | March 14, 2026

Lebanon army commander, UN chief discuss situation in country amid Israel war

Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 07:15pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Lebanese army commander General Rodolphe Haykal has met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at his office in Yarzeh, southeast of Beirut, amid Israel’s renewed fighting with Hezbollah, Al Jazeera reports.

During their meeting, they discussed the “general situation in the country and developments in the region”, reported Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).

Haykal and Guterres also spoke about “the need to implement international resolutions, particularly UN Resolution 1701”, which was adopted in 2006 after a 34-day war between Israel and Hezbollah, establishing a ceasefire and mandating the deployment of Lebanese and Unifil forces to southern Lebanon. It also declared the region between the Blue Line and Litani River to be free of any armed personnel other than Lebanese and UN troops.

Haykal commended Unifil’s role and Guterres’s efforts, underlining “the importance of cooperation and coordination between Unifil and the Lebanese army amidst the current delicate circumstances”.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Chinese diplomacy
Updated 14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Fragile gains at risk
14 Mar, 2026

Fragile gains at risk

PAKISTAN is confronting an external shock stemming from the US-Israel war on Iran that few of the other affected...
Kidney disease
14 Mar, 2026

Kidney disease

ON World Kidney Day this past Thursday, the Pakistan Medical Association raised the alarm on Pakistan’s...
Delicate balance
Updated 13 Mar, 2026

Delicate balance

PAKISTAN has to maintain a delicate balance where the geopolitics of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran are...
Soaring costs
13 Mar, 2026

Soaring costs

FOR millions of households already grappling with Ramazan inflation, the sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices...
Perilous lines
13 Mar, 2026

Perilous lines

THE law minister’s veiled warning to the media to “exercise caution” and not cross “red lines” while...
Dawn News English
Subscribe