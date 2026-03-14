Lebanon army commander, UN chief discuss situation in country amid Israel war

Lebanese army commander General Rodolphe Haykal has met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at his office in Yarzeh, southeast of Beirut, amid Israel’s renewed fighting with Hezbollah, Al Jazeera reports.

During their meeting, they discussed the “general situation in the country and developments in the region”, reported Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).

Haykal and Guterres also spoke about “the need to implement international resolutions, particularly UN Resolution 1701”, which was adopted in 2006 after a 34-day war between Israel and Hezbollah, establishing a ceasefire and mandating the deployment of Lebanese and Unifil forces to southern Lebanon. It also declared the region between the Blue Line and Litani River to be free of any armed personnel other than Lebanese and UN troops.

Haykal commended Unifil’s role and Guterres’s efforts, underlining “the importance of cooperation and coordination between Unifil and the Lebanese army amidst the current delicate circumstances”.