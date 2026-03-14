Iranian FM expresses gratitude to Sri Lankan govt for rescuing crew members, transferring remains of sailors

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has expressed gratitude to the Sri Lankan government for its efforts in rescuing the crew members of the IRIS Dena corvette, as well as for its assistance in transferring the remains of 84 other sailors back to their homeland.

In a call with his Sri Lankan counterpart Vijitha Herath, Araghchi elaborated on the “latest situation of war resulting from the military aggression of the US and the Israeli regime against Iran”, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on X.