E-Paper | March 14, 2026

India seeks passage for more vessels stranded around Strait of Hormuz after few sail through

Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 06:16pm
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India has sought safe passage for 22 of its vessels stranded west of the Strait of Hormuz, a foreign affairs ministry spokesperson has said, after Iran allowed a few Indian ships to sail through in a rare exception to the blockade, according to Reuters.

Randhir Jaiswal told a press conference that India has stayed in touch with all major parties in the Middle East — including Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Iran, the US and Israel — to convey its priorities, particularly on energy security.

The stranded ships include four crude oil vessels, six liquefied petroleum gas carriers and one liquefied natural gas vessel, special secretary at the Indian shipping ministry Rajesh Kumar Sinha said at the same press conference.

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