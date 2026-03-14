Iranian official says Kharg oil exports ‘normal’, no casualties after US strikes

Oil export operations from Iran’s Kharg island in the Gulf were proceeding as normal after US strikes on the crude export hub, which caused no casualties, a regional official has said, AFP reports.

Activities of oil companies “at this export terminal are continuing as normal”, said Ehsan Jahaniyan, deputy governor of Iran’s southern Bushehr province, quoted by the IRNA news agency.

Deputy governor Jahaniyan said that after the attacks, “daily life and routine activities of the residents are also fully maintained”.

The attack “did not cause any casualties among military personnel, company employees, or residents of Kharg island”, he added.

According to Fars, the US operation “tried to damage the army’s defences, the Joshan naval base, the airport control tower and the helicopter hangar of the Iran Continental Shelf Oil Company”.