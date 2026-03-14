PTI urges emergency OIC meeting as war risks regional stability

The PTI has expressed deep alarm over the rapidly deteriorating regional security environment and called upon the government to immediately convene an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to forge a united response and foil any malicious attempt to once again drag the region and Muslim Ummah into a conflict.

In a statement, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram stressed that urgent diplomatic action was imperative to prevent the Muslim world from being dragged into yet another devastating war, warning that the rapidly escalating tensions threaten to destabilise the entire Middle East and carry grave consequences for global peace, economic stability, and the security of the Muslim Ummah.

He stated that the unprovoked American and Israeli attacks on Iran constitute a blatant violation of international law and the sovereignty of a neighbouring Muslim state, warning that such reckless military actions risk igniting a wider regional conflict with catastrophic consequences for the Middle East and global stability.

He emphasised that Pakistan must ensure its territory, airspace, or logistical facilities were not used for any military operations that violate international law or further destabilise the region.