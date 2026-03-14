The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Defence has said it air defences dealt with nine ballistic missiles and 33 drones on March 14, taking the tally to 294 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,600 drones since the start of the war.
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The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Defence has said it air defences dealt with nine ballistic missiles and 33 drones on March 14, taking the tally to 294 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,600 drones since the start of the war.