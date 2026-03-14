E-Paper | March 14, 2026

Some oil loading operations suspended after fire in UAE’s Fujairah, sources say

Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 03:09pm
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Some oil loading operations have been suspended in the United Arab Emirates’ Fujairah emirate, a major bunkering hub, industry and trade sources said, after a fire broke out, reports Reuters.

The fire occurred after debris fell during the interception of a drone, but no injuries were reported, the emirate’s media office said.

Civil defence forces are handling the incident to contain the fire, it added.

Authorities did not provide any information about the reported suspension of operations.

Bloomberg News earlier reported that some oil-loading operations in the port of Fujairah, outside the Strait of Hormuz, had been suspended after a drone attack and fire.

Abu Dhabi state oil giant ADNOC, which operates in the emirate, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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