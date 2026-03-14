E-Paper | March 14, 2026

Formula One races in Bahrain, Saudi ‘cancelled or postponed’

AFP Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 05:35am
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RIYADH: Formula One races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will be cancelled or rescheduled as the Middle East war engulfs the region, a source with knowledge of the matter told AFP on Friday.

“The F1 in Saudi and Bahrain won’t happen at their scheduled time,” the source said, requesting anonymity to discuss a sensitive topic.

Formula One will announce soon that the races “have been cancelled or postponed to a later date”, the source added.

Bahrain is currently scheduled for April 10-12 and Saudi a week later.

However, the Gulf has been battered by two weeks of Iranian drone and missile attacks.

Tiny Bahrain, a short hop over the Gulf sea from Iran, has been targeted with frequent attacks that have hit buildings and a refinery, as well as its large US base.

Saudi Arabia has also weathered scores of strikes, some of them targeting the oil infrastructure that is crucial for the world’s biggest exporter of crude.

Neighbouring Qatar has also been targeted by Iranian attacks with the first round of the World Endurance Championship, which had been slated for March 26-28 now postponed until October.

“The current geopolitical instability in the Middle East obliged the postponement of the Qatari contest,” the International Automobile Federation said in a statement on Friday. The event will now take place from October 22-24, becoming the penultimate event of the season.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026

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