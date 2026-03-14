Iran leaders defy bombs by taking to Tehran streets

• Washington offers rewards for info on Mojtaba Khamenei, Ali Larijani, Esmail Khatib, others

• US loses KC-135 refuelling aircraft, seven personnel in Iraq crash; another plane damaged

• Fire breaks out on aircraft carrier in Red Sea; Hegseth says no evidence of Iran mining strait

• IRGC, Hezbollah launch joint attack on Israeli targets; Saudi Arabia, Oman, Turkiye fend off missile, drone strikes

• 773 killed as Israel continues to pound Lebanon; UN chief arrives in Beirut for ‘solidarity visit’

TEHRAN / WASHINGTON: Seven personnel were killed when a KC-135 refuelling aircraft crashed in Iraq, the US military confirmed on Friday, as US-Israeli attacks continued to rock the Iranian capital, where the country’s president joined people on the streets, in a show of defiance.

Iran’s state media said at least one woman was killed when blasts hit an area near a demonstration, where large crowds had gathered waving flags and brandishing banners.

“These attacks are out of fear, out of desperation,” said Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, who attended the rally to mark Al Quds Day.

“One who is strong wouldn’t bomb demonstrations at all. It’s clear that it (the enemy) has failed,” said Larijani in a speech broadcast on state TV.

President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also attended the rally, while images on Iranian media showed the head of the judiciary being interviewed just as a blast occurred.

AFP journalists in Tehran reported loud blasts over the city skies. Israel’s military said it had carried out around 7,600 strikes in Iran and 1,100 in Lebanon since launching its joint operation with the United States.

Shortly afterwards, state television said Iran had launched a fresh salvo of missiles at Israel.

The Revolutionary Guards also announced on Friday that they had launched missiles and drones at Israel in coordination with Tehran’s Lebanese ally Hezbollah.

The Guards said in a statement that the operation was part of its annual Quds Day, which is intended to show support for the Palestinian cause.

It said Iranian missiles and Hezbollah drones targeted Haifa, Caesarea, Zar’it and Shlomi as well as the “military-industrial complex” in Holon. According to the statement, the Guards’ navy and the Iranian army also targeted US bases in Erbil, northern Iraq and Al Dhafra in the United Arab Emirates.

US loses plane, offers rewards

A US official told Reuters that a second aircraft involved in the crash, which landed safely, was also a military refuelling aircraft known as the KC-135.

The KC-135, built by Boeing in the 1950s and early 1960s, has served as the backbone of the US military’s air refuelling fleet and is critical to allowing aircraft to carry out missions without having to land.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for downing the US military refueling aircraft.

The crash happened the same day two US sailors were injured after the USS Gerald Ford suffered a non-combat-related fire on board. The US State Department has offered up to $10 million as a reward for information on Iranian leaders, including supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, Al Jazeera reported. It said the provision of information under the Rewards for Justice programme could make people eligible for “relocation”.

Officials whom the US is seeking information on include Minister of Intelligence, Esmail Khatib; Deputy Chief of Staff, Ali Asghar Hejazi; Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi; Brigadier General Eskandar Momeni and Iranian security chief Ali Larijani.

773 dead in Lebanon

Israel continued to batter Lebanon, with authorities reporting at least 773 people killed so far, and nearly a million displaced, as UN chief Antonio Guterres arrived in Beirut on a “solidarity” visit .

Images from central Beirut showed buildings reduced to husks of rubble and burned-out shells of overturned vehicles as small fires flickered from the aftermath of strikes. Israeli planes dropping propaganda leaflets over Beirut also caused a number of loud booms in the sky, terrifying residents.

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said on Friday that his group would not allow Israel to eradicate it, calling on the Lebanese government to stop making “free concessions”.

He called on the government to “stop making free concessions, as this makes the enemy more greedy and prolongs the war” and to reverse its latest decisions, in an apparent reference to Beirut’s commitment to disarm Hezbollah and ban its military and security activities.

Hormuz situation

A report from the Reuters news agency, claiming that Iran had allowed two Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas carriers to sail through the Strait of Hormuz, turned out to be incorrect.

A subsequent update said that the tanker did not sail through the strait, but had departed from Oman east of the strait.

The India-flagged oil tanker was said by an Indian government official to be moving east of the Strait of Hormuz carrying gasoline bound for Africa, leading to the misperception the ship had passed through the strait itself.

Meanwhile, two fuel tankers in Iraqi waters were struck by explosives-laden Iranian boats, Iraqi security officials said on Thursday. An Iraqi official told state media the country’s oil ports have completely stopped operations.

However, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth cast doubts on claims – echoed by Trump himself – that Iran had mined the Strait of Hormuz.

During a Pentagon briefing, Hegseth said the US has not seen clear evidence that Iran was laying mines in the strait, and the only thing preventing traffic in the key waterway was Iranian attacks on ships.

He did not detail what Washington planned to do to secure it.

Although the US Navy has turned down requests to escort commercial ships through the strait – Trump has repeatedly promised to guarantee the safety of vessels.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026