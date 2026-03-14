Usama claims six as Sialkot thrash Lahore Blues; Imam leads Multan to victory

PESHAWAR: Usama Mir produced a sensational bowling performance while Abdullah Shafique struck a half-century to power Sialkot to a 110-run win over Lahore Blues, whereas Imam-ul-Haq’s fluent 71 guided Multan to a 74-run victory against Karachi Blues in the sixth round of the National T20 Cup at the Imran Khan Stadium on Thursday night.

Defending a formidable total of 210, leg-spinner Usama dismantled Lahore Blues’ batting line-up, claiming six wickets for just eight runs as the defending champions were bowled out for 100.

The remarkable spell earned Usama the joint seventh-best bowling figures in T20 cricket and marked the first six-wicket haul by a Pakistan bowler in the format.

Lahore Blues began positively through a 55-run second-wicket partnership between Umar Siddiq (31 off 23 balls, six fours) and Hamza Zahoor (37 off 23, two fours and three sixes), but the innings collapsed dramatically thereafter.

No other batter reached double figures as the side lost nine wickets for 33 runs. Sufyan Moqim provided solid support with figures of 2-26 in three overs.

Earlier, Sialkot posted 210-4 after being asked to bat. Following the early loss of both openers with 50 runs on the board, Abdullah and Hasan Nawaz rebuilt the innings with an 80-run partnership.

Abdullah top-scored with a brisk 57 off 31 balls, striking six fours and three sixes, before departing in the 12th over. Hasan contributed 41 from 28 deliveries, hitting three fours and two sixes.

Mohsin Riaz and Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti then added an unbeaten 76-run stand to lift Sialkot to an imposing total.

Mohsin remained not out on 30 off 26 balls, while Ahsan smashed 47 off just 17 deliveries, including five fours and three sixes.

In the second match, Multan defeated Karachi Region Blues by 74 runs after successfully defending 201.

Opting to bat first, Multan skipper Imam-ul-Haq led from the front with a 40-ball 71, laced with nine fours and two sixes. He shared a rapid 70-run opening partnership off 38 balls with Mohammad Naeem, who scored 39 off 25 deliveries with seven fours and a six.

Imam later combined with wicket-keeper-batter Bismillah Khan (34 off 23 balls, two fours and a six) in a 70-run third-wicket stand.

Karachi Blues briefly fought back with three wickets between the 16th and 18th overs, reducing Multan to 168-5 in the 18th over.

However, Waseem Akram Jr provided late impetus with an unbeaten 22 off eight balls, striking three fours and a six. Shahnawaz Dahani was the pick of Karachi Blues’ 2-39.

In reply, Karachi Blues were bowled out for 127 as Mohammad Ismail led the bowling effort with 3-25, while Arafat Minhas claimed 2-25.

Usman Khan offered resistance with a 24-ball 43, hitting four fours and two sixes, and added 48 runs with Mehran Mumtaz (19 off 10 balls) after Karachi Blues had slipped to 56-5.

Usman struck consecutive sixes at the start of the 12th over before falling on the third delivery, effectively ending his side’s hopes.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026