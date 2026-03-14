E-Paper | March 14, 2026

James signs new six-year deal with Chelsea

AFP Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 05:35am
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LONDON: Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior hailed Reece James as the “best player in world football in his position” after the captain signed a new six-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

The England defender, 26, who first trained with the club 20 years ago, said he wanted to remain at the club for his “peak years”.

James has won five major trophies with Chelsea, including the Champions League and Club World Cup twice. He has made more than 200 appearances for the Blues, over 50 of which have been as captain.

“I can’t stop smiling because we’ve secured the best player in world football in his position,” manager Rosenior said on Friday. “He had many, many opportunities to leave this magnificent club and the good thing is not just the size and the stature of the club that he’s come through from a very, very young age, but it’s his belief and confidence in what we’re doing here, where we want to go.

“We’ve had many conversations about it. For him to sign a deal and put his faith in us is a massive step.”

Rosenior said James, mainly a right-back, had the ability to play in many positions.

“Technically he can score goals, he defends, his athleticism, tactical understanding,” he said. “The thing that impresses me most about him is his humility and him as a person.”

Rosenior added that James will be “my leader” as long as he remains in charge of the Blues.

James said he was confident Chelsea could build on their previous successes. “I came through at this club, I’ve experienced winning here and I believe there’s still lots more to come in the future,” he told reporters.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026

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