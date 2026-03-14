E-Paper | March 14, 2026

Islamic nations’ D-8 summit postponed

AFP Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 05:34am
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JAKARTA: An April summit of the D-8 bloc of Muslim-majority developed countries that includes Iran has been postponed due to the war in the Middle East, host Indonesia said on Friday.

No new date was announced for the meeting that was to have stretched over four days, culminating in a leaders’ summit on April 15.

Apart from Iran and Indonesia, the D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation also includes Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkiye.

Referring to “developments since February 28” when the US-Israeli attacks on Iran started, Indonesian foreign ministry official Tri Tharyat said it was decided to hold the D-8 meeting at a later date. “It is regrettable that there are still no visible signs of de-escalation,” he told reporters in Jakarta.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026

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