Maaz dazzles as Pakistan rout BD in rain-hit match to level series

DHAKA: Pakistan in a rema­rkable comeback thumped Ban­g­l­adesh by 128 runs via the Duc­k­worth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) met­hod in the rain-affected second ODI here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Friday.

Young opener Maaz Sadaqat was the stand-out performer of the game, blasting a rapid 75 for Pakistan before picking up three wickets to help Pakistan level the three-match series 1-1 with the final game scheduled for Sunday at the same venue.

Chasing a revised target of 243 in 32 overs after a two-hour rain and hailstorm delay, Bangladesh collapsed for 114 in 23.3 overs despite a brief counterattack from Litton Das.

Bangladesh had already been in trouble before the weather halted play.

Tanzid Hasan fell early for one, caught at backward square leg off captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, while Saif Hassan departed for 12 after offering a catch to short mid-off off fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Pakistan opener Maaz Sadaqat plays a lofted shot during his half-century.—AFP

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was bowled by Shaheen for a duck, leaving the hosts reeling at 27 for 3 in 6.3 overs when a sudden thunderstorm accompanied by hail forced the players off the field.

When play resumed, Litton attempted to revive the chase with a series of boundaries including two sixes. He was eventually trapped lbw for a 33-ball 41 by part-time spinner Maaz.

Tawhid Hridoy made 28 off 38 balls before falling lbw to fast bowler Haris Rauf, while Afif Hossain added 14 before becoming Maaz’s second victim.

Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz managed just one run as Bangladesh’s innings folded quickly.

Haris and Sadaqat claimed three wickets each to complete a dominant bowling performance for Pakistan.

‘PLAYED MY NATURAL GAME’

Maaz, named player-of-the-match, said that he sought to play naturally.

“In our [pre-match team] meeting, we spoke about playing our natural game. In the last game, it was my debut, so there was some pressure too. This time I played my natural game and God helped me. I am a batting all-rounder basically and helping with our coach helped me,” the 20-year-old southpaw said in his post-match comments.

Shaheen said that the pitch helped fast bowlers.

“The last game didn’t go our way. The simple message [to my team] was to go and play your natural game. I think the pitch was helpful for fast bowlers, that’s why we played four of them. And they bowled well too, so really happy. We lost wickets in the middle overs, we need to improve that. Really happy for Maaz,” the left-arm paceman said.

Earlier, Bangladesh had fought back with the ball to bowl Pakistan out for 274 in 47.3 overs after a blistering start by the visitors.

Pakistan raced to 103 for the opening wicket inside 13 overs through an aggressive partnership between Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz.

Maaz struck 75 off 46 balls with six fours and five sixes, while Sahibzada scored 31 before falling to Taskin Ahmed.

Salman Ali Agha later top-scored with 64 from 62 balls and shared a 109-run stand with Mohammad Rizwan (44), though Salman’s innings ended in a dramatic run-out by Mehidy at the non-striker’s end that sparked animated reactions on the field.

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain finished as the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 56 as Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 274, a total that proved more than enough on a rain-shortened night in Mirpur.

Mehidy said that the hosts’ batters needed to be more responsible.

“We didn’t execute well in the first ten overs, which we did the last time. It’s a very good wicket to bat on but our top-order batters didn’t get many runs. We have to improve our batting and need to take more responsibility,” the skipper said after the match.

Speaking on the run-out of Sal­man, Mehidy said, “He was away from the wicket and I was just looking for the ball. If you miss, he would go for the run. So I was just thinking like that.”

SCOREBOARD

PAKISTAN:

Sahibzada Farhan c Towhid b Taskin 31

Maaz Sadaqat c Litton b Mehidy 75

Shamyl Hussain c Mustafizur b Nahid 6

Mohammad Rizwan c Rishad b Mehidy 44

Salman Ali Agha run out (Mehidy) 64

Hussain Talat b Rishad 9

Abdul Samad run out (Afif) 11

Faheem Ashraf c sub b Mustafizur 14

Shaheen Shah Afridi c Afif b Rishad 3

Mohammad Wasim c Saif b Rishad 1

Haris Rauf not out 2

EXTRAS (B-1, LB-4, NB-1, W-8) 14

TOTAL (all out, 47.3 overs) 274

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-103 (Maaz), 2-121 (Sahibzada), 3-122 (Shamyl), 4-231 (Salman), 5-231 (Rizwan), 6-252 (Hussain), 7-254 (Samad), 8-266 (Shaheen), 9-272 (Faheem)

BOWLING: Taskin 8-0-59-1 (2w, 1nb), Mustafizur 9-0-53-1 (1w), Nahid 10-0-59-1 (1w), Mehidy 10-2-34-2, Rishad 9.3-0-56-3, Afif 1-0-8-0

BANGLADESH:

Saif Hassan c Samad b Wasim 12

Tanzid Hasan c Wasim b Shaheen 1

Najmul Hossain b Shaheen 0

Litton Das lbw b Maaz 41

Towhid Hridoy lbw b Haris 28

Afif Hossain c Salman b Maaz 14

Mehidy Hasan c Wasim b Faheem 1

Rishad Hossain b Maaz 2

Taskin Ahmed c Shaheen b Haris 5

Mustafizur Rahman c Rizwan b Haris 4

Nahid Rana not out 3

EXTRAS (W-3) 3

TOTAL (all out, 23.3 overs) 114

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-13 (Tanzid), 2-13 (Saif), 3-15 (Najmul), 4-73 (Litton), 5-95 (Afif), 6-96 (Mehidy), 7-101 (Rishad), 8-103 (Towhid), 9-109 (Mustafizur)

BOWLING: Shaheen 5-0-22-2 (2w), Wasim 5-0-25-1 (1w), Haris 4.3-0-26-3, Maaz 5-0-23-3, Faheem 4-0-18-1

RESULT: Pakistan won by 128 runs (DLS method).

MAN-OF-THE-MATCH: Maaz Sadaqat

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026