Abbasi for outsourcing three trains’ commercial operations

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Friday directed the officials concerned to outsource commercial operations of three trains — Awan Express, Allan Iqbal Express and Sukkar Express -- by June 30, to improve facilities for passengers and increase the department’s revenue.

He was presiding over a meeting held at the Pakistan Railways’ Lahore Headquarters to review the improvement of facilities for passengers at railway stations and in trains across the country.

During the meeting, the minister was given a detailed briefing on the existing facilities available at railway stations and in trains, as well as the measures being planned to further enhance passenger comfort and service standards.

The minister ordered provision of standardised benches at railway stations to ensure uniformity and improved seating facilities for the passengers.

He also instructed the officials to also outsource cleanliness arrangements at other railway stations on the pattern of Lahore and Karachi stations, to ensure better hygiene and maintenance standards.

He directed that CCTV cameras be installed in Green Line, Shalimar Express and Pak Business Express trains by April 15 to enhance security and monitoring.

Later, Adviser to the Chief Minister Ali Dar called on Mr Abbasi at the PR headquarters.

During the meeting, the minister informed Mr Dar about various development projects and ongoing initiatives of the department.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026