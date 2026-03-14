E-Paper | March 14, 2026

Pistol goes off in ‘rapist’ prayer leader’s trousers

Our Correspondent Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 05:36am
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SAHIWAL: The prayer leader (imam masjid) who had raped his seven-year-old student and uploaded a video of it on social media was arrested by the Crime Control Department (CCD) after his pistol went off inside his trousers on Friday.

The suspect was arrested by CCD after an alleged encounter near Chak 70/4-R at night. The bullet caused a severe injury to his genital area. According to reports, on March 9, the prayer leader had raped his seven-year-old student and recorded its video.

Following the incident, Chaubara Police, district Layyah, registered a case against him but he fled. Layyah Police traced him through GPS signals when he was near Chak 70/4-R, district Sahiwal.

The CCD police Sahiwal was informed about it and it raided a mango orchard where he was hiding for the last three days. Police claimed that on seeing them, the suspect tried to get his pistol but it accidentally went off inside his trousers, resulting in the loss of his genital organ.

The injured suspect was shifted to Sahiwal Teaching Hospital by the CCD. Later, the CCD booked the suspect under sections of PPC and Arms Ordinance on the complaint of Inspector Waqas. Meanwhile, a drug smuggler was killed while his two companions escaped after an alleged encounter with the CCD at Chak 82/5-L.

Inspector Mansoor Khalid identified the deceased as Saifullah. Police recovered 120 grams of ice, a 30-bore pistol and two mobile phones from him.

TRAFFICKING: Sahiwal Police apprehended three drug traffickers, including a woman, in three separate raids.

On a tip-off, Kameer Police intercepted a woman traveling on the Arifwala-Sahiwal road who was attempting to transport narcotics via public transport. The suspect, Raheela Bibi, was arrested, and police recovered 20kg of hashish and 4kg of opium, packed in more than two dozen small packets.

A case was registered.

Shahkot Police saw three men on a motorcycle who attempted to flee upon seeing the police on Okanwala Banga Road. Officers intercepted them near Chak 90/12-L where an exchange of fire took place. When the firing stopped, the suspect, identified as Mazhar Iqbal, was found injured while his two accomplices escaped under cover of darkness.

Police recovered 1,500kg of hashish from the suspects and shifted the injured suspect to hospital.

In the third incident, Civil Lines Police arrested one Abrar from the city area and recovered 1,100 grams of hashish from him.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026

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