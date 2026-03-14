Child among four die in road crashes

BAHAWALPUR: Four persons, including a child, were killed in as many road accidents,while a security guard was allegedly shot dead in mysterious circumstances in Bahawalpur district on Friday.

In an incident at Hasilpur, nine-year-old Altaf died after being allegedly hit by the car of a police Sub-Inspector Rehan Nadeem.

According to a police PRO, Bahawalpur District Police Officer Rana Abdul Wahab took notice and got registered an FIR against SI Rehan Nadeem at Khairpur Tamewali police station. The DPO also ordered an inquiry into the death of the child.

In the second accident, a man,Ghulam Shabear (50) and his wifeHafeaz Mai (42) died when the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a speeding pick-up van near Nosheran Head in Ahmedpur East tehsil.

Security guard shot dead by unidentified attackers

According to Rescue 1122, van driver, Rashid Ahmed, also suffered serious injuries in the accident. On the request of the victims’ relatives, the rescuers shifted the bodies to their house, while the injured man was shifted to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH), Bahawalpur, in police custody. A case was later instituted against him.

In the third incident, a man died, while another suffered serious injuries when a car overturned after its tyre burst near Yazman, about 40kms from here.

According to Rescue 1122, Adnan (35) and Asad (30) were on their way to Fort Abbas when a tyre of their car (No VRS-1645) burst near 51/DB village and it overturned.

As a result, Adnan died on the spot, while Asad was seriously injured and shifted to Yazman THQ Hospital.

Meanwhile, a young security guard Aslam, who was performing duty at a closed petrol pump on Ganwar Shah road near Adda Shaheedan in Bahawalpur district, was shot dead by unidentified attackers.

According to Rescue 1122, Aslam (28), belonging to Larkana (Sindh), was on duty when he was shot dead by unidentified assailants, who managed to flee.

Police are looking into the matter.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026