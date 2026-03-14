Man booked for soliciting wife’s rape in name of Halala

SARGODHA: A woman has alleged that her husband handed her over to his friend in the name of Halala in exchange for money in Chak 58-SB.

The brother of the victim in his complaint to the Atta Shaheed Police said that his sister ‘M’ was married to ‘S’ of Chak 58-SB and had two children.

He claimed that her husband told her that in order to continue their marriage, she had to undergo Halala as he had divorced her.

He further claimed that her husband along with two of his accomplices deceitfully managed Halala with one of them and kept her in illegal confinement. He said when she escaped, she narrated her ordeal to him.

On the complaint, police registered a case under 375-A of the PPC and were investigating the matter. However, no arrests were made till the filing of this report.

ENCOUNTER: An under arrest robbery suspect was killed in an encounter with the police after allegedly escaping from police custody along with three other suspects in Khushab.

According to the police, Khushab Police Sub-Inspector Amanullah Khan was returning from the Joharabad Court with the arrested suspects who had been remanded in police custody in a case of robbery and murder by the court.

Police claimed when the police party reached the Hotel Khushab Road, four armed men in a car opened fire on the police van, causing the van’s tyres to burst and they threw chilli powder in the eyes of the policemen.

Police claimed that the four under arrest accused, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Shahid Farhan, Muhammad Rias and Qari Yunus, fled towards the old Zafar Mall.

The police registered a case on the complaint of Investigating Officer Sub-Inspector Amanullah Khan and started searching for the suspects. Police claimed that the suspects were involved in the murder and robbery in Dudhi some time ago near Namawali area of Khushab.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that one of the suspects had been killed, while the other three were injured in an alleged encounter with the Khushab Police, while their accomplices who freed them from police custody had managed to escape.

SENTENCED: A Kot Momin Additional District and Sessions Judge sentenced convicts Faisal Ali and Adeel Ahmed to rigorous life imprisonment and a fine of Rs300,000 each in a murder case registered two years ago by the Mela Police station.

The convicts had killed a person named Muhammad Zafar the Mela Police booked and arrested the convicts.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026