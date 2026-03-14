Indian-owned Sunrisers face backlash after signing Abrar for Hundred

LONDON: Sunrisers Leeds are facing a fierce social media backlash after the Indian-owned Hundred franchise signed Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed this week.

A longstanding political stand-off between India and Pakistan means the two nations only play each other in major global cricket tournaments.

Cricketers from Pakistan have not featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2009 because of the deep-seated diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

There was speculation that the Pakistan players involved in this week’s inaugural Hundred auction in London would be subject to a “shadow ban”, with the IPL-affiliated teams refusing to bid for them.

Four of the franchises — MI London, Manchester Super Giants, Sunrisers Leeds and Southern Brave — are at least part-owned by companies that control IPL teams.

But the Leeds-based Sunrisers clinched a deal for Pakistani leg-spinner Abrar, paying £190,000 ($252,000) for his services.

Usman Tariq, the only other Pakistani player bought in the auction, was picked up by American-backed Birmingham Phoenix for £140,000.

The only two Pakistan players in Wednesday’s women’s auction, Fatima Sana and Sadia Iqbal, went unsold.

The England and Wales Cricket Board last month issued a statement saying all eight of the city-based franchises in the 100-ball-a-side competition were committed to selection based solely on performances.

But Sunrisers have been subjected to fierce criticism from some Indian cricket fans after signing Ahmed.

The @SunrisersLeeds account on X was suspended overnight. It was up and running again on Friday with a fresh follower base, but comments focused heavily on Abrar’s signing.

The same was true of the club’s Instagram feed, while the issue also spilled over onto the accounts of Sunrisers Hyderabad, also owned by the Sun Group media conglomerate.

Meanwhile, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Friday downplayed the acquisition of Abrar by Sunrisers Leeds, saying the development in an “overseas league” is beyond the board’s ambit, the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency reported.

“It doesn’t concern us, it’s not the IPL,” Shukla was quoted as saying by PTI. “What happens in The Hundred or other overseas leagues, we have nothing to do with it.”

The Chennai-based Sun Group completed a full takeover of the erstwhile Northern Superchargers last year, acquiring a 49 per cent stake from the England and Wales Cricket Board and the remaining 51 per cent from county club Yorkshire for around £100 million.

Sunrisers CEO Kavya Maran attended Thursday’s auction and raised the paddle during the bidding.

The group also owns Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20 but does not have a Pakistan player in its squad.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026